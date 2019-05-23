Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has announced that she is in a new relationship and warned Annie, 2Face, Eniola, Toyin and others to stay clear or she will beat them.

Tonto took to her Instagram to announce that she was in a new relationship, but did not disclose who the person was.

She also warned all those in the movie and singing industry not to beg money from her man or she would embarrass them.

Read her announcement:

She then wrote: “BLOGGERS YOUR FOOD IS READY! IWILL DISHRACE YOUR FUTURE!

Ik Igbonna, Annie, 2face (I am sure you understand why you are dragged into this dirt??), Eniola, Praise, Juju ,TOYIN and co be warned, I truly don’t want problem!! But I will beat you up, if you can beat me get ready!! #DROPS MIC

Signed KING TONTO.”

