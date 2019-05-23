In 2011, when Bitcoin was worth just 11$, Eric Fineman an eleven-year-old boy, borrowed $1000 from his grandmother to invest in Bitcoin! Countdown to 2013 when Bitcoin grew to $1200, he made a huge fortune!

This is just one of the many crypto rags to riches stories that sound like a fairytale to most people, Crypto Currency has made a lot of people billionaires today. Some took the risk of believing in cryptocurrency in the early days and some invested a lot to gain more.

There may be fewer such stories nowadays but indeed people are still making money through newer and profitable channels in cryptocurrencies through trading, investing on ICOs, buying and selling of gift cards, etc, and in CoinCola, we have a platform that combined a number of cool features into one easy-to-use platform which will definitely give some people fortunes in coming years.

Click to know details: docs.google.com/document/d/1dITM3cdEPoW4PQQq4IlabgtENDcA3yOXt54utygNG54/edit

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

