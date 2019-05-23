Critic, Daddy Freeze has mocked the Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Church, David Oyedepo over his comment that God swore to make him rich because he gave Him a car for the gospel many years ago.

Oyedepo had said God swore to make him rich because he gave Him a car for the gospel many years ago, adding that his church now buy buses like loaves of bread because of the car he gave to God.

According to Oyedepo in a recent sermon, he gave God his car not because he wanted to be rich, but for the gospel, saying that God swore to make him rich.

‘I gave my car to God not to be rich but to spread the gospel and God swore to make me rich…now in one day we bought 87 buses at once, another day we bought 100 buses at once…We now buy buses like loaves of bread… Many of you will soon be building houses like loaves of bread,” he said.

Reacting to this, Freeze mocked, saying “It’s very true…

“The car is parked in his compound right now. When people get to heaven, it is the car that is sent to the airport to pick them up.

“One angel even suggested that they should be using it to do uber in heaven, baba no gree.”

