A Chinese envoy on Thursday asked for efforts to prevent conflict or resolve conflicts peacefully to protect civilians.

“Conflict prevention and conflict resolution through peaceful means represent the most effective way of protecting civilians,” Ma Zhaoxu, China’s permanent representative to the United Nations, said.

According to him, the Security Council should earnestly fulfill its primary responsibility of maintaining international peace and security.

“The council should also strive to resolve conflicts by promoting dialogue and consultation and political negotiations so that civilians can be spared from the scourge of war.

“We must oppose the use of force or the threat of use of force, and oppose power politics and bullying,” he told the council in an open debate on the protection of civilians in armed conflict.

According to him, the international community should form a concept of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security concept.

“They should build partnerships based on dialogue rather than confrontation, friendship rather than alignment, so as to create a world of lasting peace and universal security,” the Chinese envoy said.

He also asked the international community to nurture a sense of community of shared future for mankind, advocate the concept of global governance based on the idea of shared growth through discussion and collaboration.

“They should strive to create a peaceful and stable international environment,” he noted.

