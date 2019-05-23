President Muhammadu Buhari has confirmed the Acting Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed as the new Inspector General of police.

The confirmation was announced at the police council meeting presided over by the president.

Mr Mohammed was appointed in the acting capacity on Jan. 15, when he took over from former IGP, Ibrahim Idris.

Watch video of President Buhari presiding over the Police Council Meeting.

President @MBuhari currently presiding over the Police Council Meeting (PCM), Governors of the 36 States of the Federation in attendance. pic.twitter.com/9lk1UoE655 — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) May 23, 2019

