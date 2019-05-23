The Joint Aviation Unions that embarked on industrial action on Wednesday to press home their demands have reached agreement with the Federal Government and called off the strike.

The unions are the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) and Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP).

They are demanding among other things the review of the staff condition of service, returning to the original organogram of NCAA and inauguration of the board of the authority.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the leadership of the unions went into closed door meeting with the Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, at about 6:00 p.m.

At the end of the meeting that lasted for about three hours, agreement was signed to resolve the issues amicably.

The National of President of ATSSSAN, Mr Illistrus Ahmadu, who spoke on behalf of the unions said that agreements were reached with the minister who promised to look into demands.

He said that the minister had promised to look into their demands with the view to addressing them as quickly as possible.

