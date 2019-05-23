The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has been asked to bar a leading contender in the House of Representatives’ speakership race, Femi Gbajabiamila from contesting for the position.

The court was specifically asked not to allow the lawmaker to stand for the Speakership election, on the allegation that he was convicted for fraud to the tune of $25,000 which he allegedly failed to disburse to his then client in 2003 in United States, where he was practicing as a lawyer.

The plaintiff in the matter, Philip Undie, joined the House of Representatives, Attorney General of the Federation and the All Progressive Congress as defendants in the suit against Gbajabiamila.

In an Originating Summons marked FHC/ABJ/C/538/2019 brought pursuant to Order 3, Rule 6 and 7 of the Federal High Court and Section 66 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, the plaintiff wants the court to determine whether by a combined consideration of section 66 of the 1999 Constitution and the judgement of the Supreme Court of the State of Georgia, Atlanta, USA in Suit no. SO6YO829, IN THE MATTER OF FEMI GBAJA, Representative Gbajabiamila is a fit and proper person to be elected to the House of Representatives and to the Office of the Speaker of the House.

The plaintiff is also praying the court for an order of injunction restraining the House of Representatives and APC from accepting the nomination of Gbajabiamila as an aspirant for the office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

He is also praying the court for an order of injunction stopping Gbajabiamila from parading himself as a member of the House of Representatives and also an aspirant for the office of the Speaker of the House.

Similarly, Mr Undie who claimed to be a taxpayer in Nigeria, is further seeking another order of injunction restraining the House of Representatives, AGF and APC from recognising Gbajabiamila as a member of the House and as an aspirant to the Speakership of House of Representatives.

The suit filed by Mister Ayodele Justice on behalf of the plaintiff is however yet to be assigned to any judge.

