The police on Thursday arraigned one Habeeb Azeez in an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for alleged stealing a copper wire, valued at N55,000.

Azeez, 19, whose address was not provided by the court, is facing a count charge, bordering on stealing.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. John Iberedem, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 14 at No. 23/24 Ayangburen Road, opposite Palace Club House in Ikorodu.

Iberedem said the defendant stole the property, belonging to one Olusegun Kadejo

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

According to NAN, the Chief Magistrate, Mrs F.A. Azeez, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until June 27 for mention.

