Ceo of Laura Ikeji store, says if she had listen to people’s opinion, she probably would have ended up selling pepper in the market.
Laura urged her fans to be their own kind of beautiful and not allow anyone tell them otherwise.
Wednesday, May 22, 2019 1:25 pm
