Following the interest shown by some individuals to become the country’s president in 2023, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adamu Kuta, has criticised the party National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for saying he is under pressure to contest after President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2nd term in office which begins on May 29.

Kuta, a former member of the House of Representatives from Niger State made the statement on Tuesday, in Minna.

He acknowledged that Tinubu has contributed greatly to the success of APC, but he is not fit to be the president of Nigeria.

“I like Tinubu as a person and he has contributed immensely to the success of our party, but honestly he is not the kind of president Nigeria needs in 2023.

“Nigerians need someone that can continue with the achievements and the foundation that Buhari has laid.

“We want someone that can continue from where Buhari will stop in 2023.”

The APC chieftain dismissed insinuations that in view of the current crisis in the ruling party, there might not be an APC after Buhari in 2023.

“Crisis is not new in party politics and every political party has its own share of the crisis.

“It is the good work of Buhari in the next four years that will determine whether or not the party can last beyond 2023. But the good work Buhari is doing now, there is no doubt that the party will win the 2023 election,” he said.

He further said that any zone can produce the president in 2023, noting that the Nigerian constitution does not recognise zoning of political offices.

“The last general election had presidential candidates from every region of the country and nobody stopped them because the constitution recognises them.

“So every region has the constitutional right to field candidates for any elective position in the country.

“Our focus should be how to get a credible candidate that will take over from Buhari in 2023, regardless of the region the person will come from. We want the best for the country.”

