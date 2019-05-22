The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) on Wednesday urged the Kano State Government to intensify efforts in making the Dala Inland Dry Port operational.

Mr Hassan Bello, Executive Secretary of NSC, made the plea when he led a delegation on a courtesy visit to the state government in Kano.

He said that with the population of the people of Kano, it was important that the the government makes the Inland Dry Port operational for export activities, to revive the state’s economy.

“It is important that Kano State re-orients the idea and have the investors to make sure that it is done,

“Kano is a distribution centre. It is a capital of commerce not only to the Nigerian economy but even our neighbouring countries like Niger and Chad.

“Looking at the industries in Kano.This will have tremendous impact in reviving the economy because the dry port is a port of destination and origin.

“I don’t think there is any state that has a structure, agricultural system like Kano. .

“Irrigation and all but without the port, we can’t export all these things processed. Dry port is not just a port, it is also an industrial city where we have other elements; so we have to pull the resources of investors.

“I hope soon, we will have a very serious discussion with the Kano State Government, investors, logistics specialists to know how we can achieve it,’’ he said.

Bello said the NSC had discovered a place along Zaria Road which the council hoped could be given for the establishment of the truck transit park.

Responding, Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna, the Deputy Governor of Kano State appreciated the Nigerian Shippers’ Council for partnering with the state government to promote the dry port.

Gawuna said with the new commissioner of commerce, the state government had given the dry port the needed attention, saying that they awaited the Federal Government’s commitment.

“We want to appreciate you for your partnership with us since the creation of the Kano Dry Port. Since the commissioner of commerce came on board, the dry port had received so much attention.

