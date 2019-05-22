The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has admonished Nigerians to live in peace with their neighbours for the progress and development of the country.

Mr Saidu Umar, the Chairman of the orgnisation in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, made the call on Wednesday in Toto during a Tafsir (sermon) organised by the JNI for women in the area.

Umar said the programme was organised to bring Muslim women together as well as teach them religious activities to enable them to live peacefully with their husbands.

He reminded Nigerians that such programme would help to promote the progress and development of the nation.

He added that if parents lived peacefully with one another, they would be able to inculcate moral values on their children and the society would be better for it.

The chairman urged women to be loyal to their husbands and train their children in line with the teaching of Islam for peace, progress and development of the society.

“We must live in peace with each other and both the husband and the wife must understand each other for peace, progress and development of their families.

