Business magnate, Femi Otedola has visited ailing former Super Eagles Captain Christian Chukwu at the Wellington Hospital in London to see how he is doing.

Otedola last month offered to foot the medical bills of Chukwu, who is suffering from prostate cancer which has affected his leg. The former Green Eagles captain is said to be in need of $50,000 for an operation.

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) posted the photograph of the visit on tweeter Tuesday:

The NFF 🇳🇬

@thenff.

@realFemiOtedola

visits recuperating former

@NGSuperEagles

coach, Christian Chukwu at the Wellington Hospital, Circus Road, St John’s Woods London”

