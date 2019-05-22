Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN has promised to offer a 3-day holiday and other grand prizes to best performing pupils of the The Learning Center (TLC), Maiduguri.

Osinbajo disclosed this while addressing pupils of the centre, as part of his one-day official visit to Borno.

The idea of the Learning Centre was conceived in 2017 and managed by an NGO, the North East Children’s Trust (NECT) to cater for children orphaned by the conflicts in the North East Nigeria.

The centre has designed e-learning facilities to provide formal education and vocational training to orphans and children affected by Boko Haram insurgency.

Osinbajo, who expressed optimism with level of progress of the academic performances of the children, pledged to offer special prizes to best reading pupils.

“If you want to be a champion; you must do three things, always tell the truth do not tell lies. Secondly; you must listen, obey your teachers and caregivers, and thirdly you must work hard.

“The next time I come, I am going to give big present to those who can read well. Anybody who can read well, I will take him to Abuja for 3-day holiday.

“Everybody must start learning to read well; I do not need small reading, I need good reading because you need to read well to become a champion,” he said.

Osinbajo commended the pupils for wonderful performances as well as teachers and caregivers for a job well done.

“What you are doing here is important; it is the most important thing that any human being can do, to give young men, women and children, to give them the future.

“Everywhere I go; I talk about the teachers at learning centre, you are the best that our country can produce”.

Master Mohammed Bukar and Fatima Abubakar, thanked Osinbajo over the fatherly love and care shown to them.

They pledged to study hard to achieve academic excellence.

The Vice-President was accompanied by the Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima, his deputy, Alhaji Usman Durkwa, the Governor-elect, Prof. Babagana Zulum and the Executive Secretary of the North East Children’s Trust (NECT), Dr Mariam Masha.

NECT Board of Trustees Members- Professor Hauwa Biu, Baba Hassan Kachalla and Doris Yaro were also on hand to receive the Vice president while Head of Administration and Strategy of NECT, Dupe Killa-Kafidipe conducted the delegation round this educational facilities where students had brilliant presentations with the admiration of Nigeria’s Number two man and his delegation.

