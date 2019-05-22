The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has launched a Checklist for assessing Quality of Service in Federal Tertiary Health Institutions (FTHIs).

The institutions included the National Surgical Obstetric, Anaesthesia and Nursing Plan (NSOANP) for Nigeria.

Launched the plan on Tuesday in Abuja, Adewole stressed the need to evaluate the health system and do things right.

He said that the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) had developed a checklist for assessing the FTHIs in Nigeria.

According to him, the evaluation of the institutions must have the following: impartiality, productivity, quality in health and improved environment.

Mr Lawal Olubunmi, the Chief Executive Officer, Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Care Foundation, said the aim of the plan is to bring quality and affordable healthcare services close to the people.

