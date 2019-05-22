The Netherlands government has applauded the Edo government’s initiatives in curbing human trafficking and illegal migration in the state.

It also commended the state’s effort in creating jobs for youths as well as other initiatives to better the live of the youths.

Michel Deelen, head of Netherlands representation in Lagos, gave the commendation on Wednesday in Benin during a courtesy visit to Edo Government House, Benin.

He said the state taskforce was doing a great job in eradicating the scourge through economic development and empowerment.

“The question is that, what can we do to make sure there is economic development in Nigeria and Edo in particular, so that people can have jobs, pay there children school fees and have adequate power supply.

“We also discussed how we can help the Nigeria economy develop further. President Muhammadu Buhari travelled to Netherland last year and we signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

“The Dutch government and the Nigeria government are developing different plans. One is the field of agriculture, horticulture and the field of palm oil, palm oil for example is available in Edo.

“We also have projects where we train young people in setting up their own businesses or finding easier jobs and one of this programmes is also implemented in Edo,” he said.

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Justice, Mrs Yinka Omorogbe, thanked all the partners in the fight against human trafficking and irregular migration in the state.

Omorogbe said the state government was changing the narratives with its economic reforms and skills development programmes through Edojobs where both returnees and unemployed youths benefits.

