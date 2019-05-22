By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has not been himself since Daenarys Targareyan was killed by her lover, Jon Snow in Games of Thrones, his wife, Precious Chikwendu has revealed.

Chikwendu said Fani-Kayode was still mourning the death of Targareyan, as he appeared obsessed with her and kept telling anyone who cared to listen that what Jon did to her was hideous and that she should have been treated with love, understanding and compassion with a view to reforming her rather than being murdered.

According to her, someone needed to tell her husband that Games of Thrones was merely fiction and that she is the real queen in his life.

Chikwendu on her twitter handle wrote: “My husband @realffk has not been the same since Daenarys Targareyan in @Gameofthrones was killed by her lover Jon Snow. He says he is mourning her. He appears to be obsessed with her and keeps telling anyone that cares to listen that what Jon did to her was hideous and that she should have been treated with love, understanding and compassion with a view to reforming her rather than being murdered. Will someone please tell him that I am the real Queen and only Khaleesi in his life and that Game of Thrones is FICTION?”

