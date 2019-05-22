Rapper and motivational speaker Eva Alordiah is rocking her hair in Bantu Knots, a hairstyle where the hair is twirled around itself to give a knot kind of look.
The hair is cute though if you ask us, especially with the addition of laid edges.
Wednesday, May 22, 2019 12:06 pm
