The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Kano Zonal Office has arraigned one Jamilu Sule before Justice Dije Abdu Aboki of the Kano State High Court on a four-count charge of obtaining by false pretence.

The defendant was alleged to have collected food items from a number of complainants worth N7,677,000 on credit on the guise that he would supply them to supermarkets, while he would pay in seven days time.

Investigations revealed that the defendant was in the habit of collecting goods in the name of supplying them to supermarkets but would divert the goods to his personal use.

One of the charges reads: “That you Jamilu Sule between July to August 2018 at Singer Market Kano, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, with intent to defraud, deceitfully obtained some provisions and food items worth N7,677,000 (Seven Million, Six Hundred and Seventy-seven Thousand Naira) only being properties of Mohammed Shariff Ahmad, Ibrahim Dauda Abdullahi and Tajuddeen Abdulrahaman, committing cheating in respect of the said goods and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 320 of the Penal Code Law and punishable under Section 322 of the same Law.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In view of his not guilty plea, prosecution counsel Micheal Ojo asked the court for a trial date and prayed that the defendant be remanded in prison custody.

The defence counsel, Mohammed Ali rather applied to withdraw the bail application he had earlier filed before the court on behalf of the defendant.

Justice Aboki granted the prayer of the defence counsel and ordered the defendant to be remanded in prison custody. He adjourned the matter to July 21, 2019 for trial.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

