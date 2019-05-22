Incase you are one of those fans who has been wondering where Film star and Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham is, well we went to find her for you.

The beautiful star says people shouldn’t allow anyone rush them with their timeline, whenever a person’s breakthrough comes, it is still lovely.

Check it out:

Being married after 30 is still beautiful.

Starting a family after 35 is still possible and beautiful.

Buying a house after 40 is still a good and boss move.

DON’T LET PEOPLE RUSH YOU WITH THEIR TIMELINES AND LIES.

Good MORNING #TOYINTITANS and have a fruitful week🙏🙏❤❤❤❤

