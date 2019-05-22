For those who have been praying for Mavin record boss to find a wife, we have good news for you, practice they say makes perfect, so here’s a rehearsal picture with a flower in preparation of the deal day proposal.

We hope with this point of ours, we have been able to convince and not to confuse you that Nigerian record producer, singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy might be walking down the aisle really soon.

Read his post:

They said I don’t know how to pose in my pics. 🤷🏽‍♂️ how bout this? This is called proposing to the flower 🌹

