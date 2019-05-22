Facebook says it has trained over 50,800 Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) in digital skills across 20 states in Nigeria.

Adaora Ikenze, Head, Public Policy, West and Central Africa, Facebook, made this known in Lagos on Wednesday.

She said that the digital skills trainings were done through its NG_Hub in the last one year.

Ikenze said that May 22 marked exactly a year since the doors of NG_Hub opened in Lagos and Facebook was committed to train users across Nigeria in digital skills.

She said that the hub delivered 526 events with over 11,490 attendees within the year.

Ikenze said that the programmes included Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR) meet-ups, FbStart Accelerator Programme, Facebook Community Leaders Community meetings (CLCs), Developer Circle gatherings, among others.

She said that the Facebook, through the hub directly supported businesses in 11 different industries from agriculture, through to catering, education and fashion.

Ikenze said that the hub was created as part of Facebook’s ongoing commitment and investment in growing the start-up ecosystem.

According to her, in partnership with Co-creation Hub (CcHub), NG_Hub is a multi-faceted space which connects and brings together developers, start-ups and the wider community to collaborate, learn and exchange ideas.

“With a number of expert training and events with partners across Nigeria, undertaking in the hub and externally, the aim is to equip individuals and businesses to grow.

“I am proud of the incredible impact that NG_Hub has had in its first year and continues to have on the lives of young Nigerians.

“We remain committed in deepening our engagement, increasing skills development and supporting the next set of innovators, tech entrepreneurs, start-ups, in our collective bid to change the face of technology and grow the economy,” she said in a statement.

The Chief Executive Officer, CcHub, Bosun Tijani said that the ecosystem was already seeing the fruits of Facebook commitment through the NG_Hub.

“We are glad about the tremendous impact Facebook’s investment in NG_HUB has had in such a short period.

“We are committed to working with Facebook to position NG_HUB as a major platform that drives smart application of technology innovation for economic prosperity across the region and beyond,” Tijani said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

