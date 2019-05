The kind of love you find and can stay happy with each other is rare, in this crazy world where true love is hard to find.

Davido and his bae Chioma or Chef chi as she is fondly called are one couple who keep showing us that they are here to stay, against all odds.

OBO seems to have fallen in love all over again as his caption reveals on Chioma’s picture.

Your body Dey blow my mind!!! 🤔🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰😇😇😍😍😍😍😂

