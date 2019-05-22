The newly-elected Chairman of Bwari Area Council of the FCT, Mr John Shekwogaza, has pledged to improve the living conditions of the people in the council.

The chairman made the pledge while fielding questions from newsmen after inaugurating councillors for the 10 wards of the council on Tuesday in Bwari, Abuja.

The FCT Minister, Mr Mohammed Bello on Monday inaugurated the Chairmen for the six area councils in the territory.

Shekwogaza said that his administration would provide the people with the dividends of democracy without ethnic or religious bias.

He noted that every sector of the economy of the area would be improved, saying “I want to ensure that agriculture receives a boost in the council because we have potentials in that sector.

“I will also concentrate on the health and especially, the education sector of the council, whose challenges are critical and of utmost priority.

“We will do our best to put things in order and I will ensure that I identify those things that were lacking in the past and fix them by God’s grace.”

Earlier, Shekwogaza while inaugurating the councillors, charged them to be of good character and ensure unity among members of their wards towards achieving greater development.

The councillors included: Mr Ayenajeyi Adamu, Shere Ward; Mr Julius Adamu, Dutse Ward; Mr Jeremiah Alkoli, Igu Ward; Usman Ibrahim, Kuduru Ward, and Mr Habila Naftali, Kawu Ward.

Others are: Mr Mustapha Tanko, Kubwa Ward; Mr Bmiyidu Samson, Bwari Central; Mrs Maryamu Barnabas, Ushafa Ward; Mr Abubakar Suleiman, Usuma Ward and Mr Musa Kure, Byazhin Ward.

In a similar development, Mr Julius Adamu from Dutse Ward, emerged Speaker of the Legislative Arm of the council while Mr Usman Ibrahim from Kuduru Ward emerged Deputy Speaker.

