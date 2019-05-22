Gov Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State on Wednesday presented staff of office to 16 upgraded and appointed chiefs and traditional rulers, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports

The correspondent, who covered the ceremony held in Lafia, quoted Al-Makura as saying that it was his first, throughout his eight years as governor of the North-Central State.

The governor said that he was unable to present staff of office to some old traditional rulers due to the crisis that hit some parts of the state.

Other reasons for the delays included the deaths of some traditional rulers in the states, he added.

“But we have decided to combine all and do it today as a parting gift to the traditional rulers before I bow out from office.

“The traditional rulers have been highly instrumental to conflict resolution and the peace we enjoy today. They all deserve our praises,” he said.

Al-Makura also commended the efforts of the security agencies in the tackling of crises, saying that they had always responded promptly to distress calls.

He advised members of the public to know that security matters were not for the government and security agencies alone, urging everyone to contribute toward a safe and stable society.

Among traditional rulers installed were Ggom Mama, Mustapha Bala, Sarkin Arikya, Abbas Usman, Osokyo of Assakyo, Osula Inarigu, Iron Akye, Abubakar Ugah, ZHE Duglu, Jonathan Iwala, Oche Agatu, Ahamed Guto and Chun Ngah, Yusuf Amwo.

Others included Ohinoyi Ogye, Mohammadu Umar, Sarkin Nunku, Adamu Abubakar, Sarkin Adogi, Abdulhamid Omaku, Sarkin Tunga, Muhammad Shaibu, Sarkin Ribi, Ibrahim Jarme, Aren Eggon Erroh, Usman Maikeri, and Osokadoko of Kardarko, Umaru Dodo.

Also installed were Chunga, Monday Jaga, and Sarkin Angwan Makama, Habila Adamu.

