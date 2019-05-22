By Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Governor-elect, Prince Dapo Abiodun has eulogized former House of Representatives in Yewa South/Ipokia Federal constituency, Hon. Akinlade Abiodun Isiaq as a blessing to his community.

The Governor-elect made this known on Tuesday at a programme organised by Bio-resource Development Center.

The progrmme involved entrepreneurship development training for 100 people, commissioning of access road, and commissioning of electrification, facilitated by Hon. Abiodun Akínlàdé,

Abiodun, who was represented by one of the members of his economic transition committee, Arch. Owodunni Opawole said if politicians could reciprocate the same kind philanthropic gestures being done by Akinlade in his Community, the majority of youths would have been empowered and self-reliant.

The Coordinator, Bio=resources Development center, Dr. Henry Oshagbemi highlighted the achievements of the center.

