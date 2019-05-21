Fast rising singer and songwriter Zinnia is out with ”Overload”, a new single you might want to check out here and tell us what you think.
It has been long I listens to a music that is so nice like this. I like old musics of eighties, but Zinnia’s overload is extremely and excellently superb. Keep it up young lady,sky will be your limit. Just the track came a little bit too late for old people like me( who is over 50), but still I can dance even with my head,legs and shoulders. I like it.