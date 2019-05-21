The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Enugu State chapter, on Tuesday expressed shock on the sudden death of Lobi Stars Head Coach, Solomon Ogbeide.

It would be recalled that Ogbeide died on Monday morning, after he slumped, and was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was declared dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.

Norbert Okoli, Chairman of SWAN in Enugu State, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), that the news of the demise of Ogbeide was devastating to football lovers and those following his rising profile.

Okoli said that SWAN was even more saddened as his career as sound football tactician “is recently being appreciated by football administrators and sports writers nationwide.’’

He noted that Ogbeide brought a lot of improvement and enterprise to the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL), where his club is currently doing well.

“We are sorrowful about the demise of a rising star, who has contributed a lot to the growth of Nigerian football as well as touched the lives of many football players within and outside the country.

“Ogbeide’s death was a great shock, which nobody saw coming.

“As a group, SWAN, our heart-felt sympathy goes to the entire football family in the country as well as Benue people and his immediate family,’’ he said.

Okoli urged his family and entire Benue, owners of Lobi Stars, to take solace on the fact that Ogbeide lived a good life and impacted positively on football, his chosen profession.

NAN recalls that Ogbeide had been with Lobi Stars since 2016/2017 NPFL season.

He led the team to the group stage of the CAF Champions League this year, after helping the team to win the NPFL title last season.

