American singer, Ciara has been accepted into the prestigious Harvard Business School.

The 33-year-old pop star took to Instagram, wearing a Harvard sweater, to announce the news.

“I always dreamt of going to college, but by God’s grace, my music career took me on a path that I’m so thankful for,”she captioned the post.

“This week I got accepted into Harvard! Words cannot describe my excitement!”

She was accepted into the Ivy League’s Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports program, run by Professor Anita Elberse whom she thanked for “a once in a lifetime opportunity to attend Harvard”.

According to Harvard Business School’s website, the program will help participants to “uncover new approaches for driving revenue and success in today’s entertainment environment.”

It also says, “through an up-close examination of why some creative businesses thrive while others fail to survive, you will learn when to make smaller versus blockbuster bets, the best way to capitalize on market disruptions, and how to establish long-term competitive advantage.”

The “Level Up” singer, released her seventh studio album, Beauty Marks on May 10 under her own label, Beauty Marks Entertainment.

She is married to Russell Wilson, the highest paid player in NFL.

She has two children, 5-year-old Future Zahir, who she shares with her ex, and 2-year-old Sienna who she shares with Russell Wilson.

