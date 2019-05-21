Adesina Michael

Veteran actor, popularly known as Pa James house was flooded yesterday after the heavy downpour of rain in Lagos.

The photos and videos of the bad state of the Veteran’s compound and rooms was shared online by his son, Samuel Ajirebi.

Samuel Ajirebi disclosed that this year makes it 10 years of consistent damages to properties in their environment, making life difficult for the residence.

He noted that the flooded house was a result of a canal behind their street, which overflows whenever the intensity of rain is high.

He added that several appeals have been made to the authorities but none have yielded positive response.

He wrote: S E R I O U S L Y S A D RIGHT NOW I get to think at times that “are we sure we have a government in this country?”. Look at what I met on going to visit my family today. A flooded house due to the the overflowing canal behind our street. To make matters worse, no one was at home save my dad, so the old man and I had to be saving properties and scooping water out of the house!

This year makes it ten years of repeated and consistent occurrence of this with severe damages done annually to properties, at times leading to temporary displacement! Letters have been written, tv appearances made, press releases written, still no significant step taken by the government to channel the overrunning Canal…. This is not a sympathy plea for anything, but a call to The state and local government authorities of Lagos ( @akinwunmiambode and @jidesanwoolu ) Oke Odo LGA respectively to please wake up to your responsibility and stop making citizens suffer in neglect! We need Governmental intervention in Oke Isagun Community of Oke Odo LGA!

We lose properties! We lose rest whenever we see rain signs! Tonight is going to be a partial prayer moment for families, because it must not rain tonight…. No house for us to sleep in anymore!

This is sad and heartbreaking!

