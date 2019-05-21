Ebonyi Governor, Chief Dave Umahi, has commended Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring that the 2nd Niger Bridge project becomes a reality in the South East.

Umahi made the commendation in Abakaliki on Tuesday while receiving Chief Femi Gbajabiamila, Majority Leader of the Federal House of Representatives who led a team of members to canvass support for his ambition to become the next Speaker of the House.

According to the governor, the construction of the second Niger Bridge by President Buhari’s administration is no longer a political talk.

“Every week, the Chief of Staff to the President sends me progress report on the project as it is no longer a political talk.

“We have thanked the president through the newspapers and also commended him for re-appointing Mr Godwin Emefiele as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor.

“We, in Ebonyi, urge you to thank the President for finally approving part of the loan for the construction of the state’s ring road which the House initially approved,” he said.

Umahi, who is also the Chairman South East Governors’ Conference, thanked the delegation for choosing Ebonyi as its first state to visit for the consultation, noting that it was a respect for its people especially members of the House from the state.

“This is the first of its kind and how it should be because party is only a vehicle upon which we get to where we are going.

“I believe that the more we de-emphasise party as a nation when we get to these positions, the more united the country will be.

“When this is not done, we will begin to see party in the division of religion, tribes among others and this will not help us,” he said.

He urged the House leadership to consider the south east for juicy committee–leadership positions as it seems not to be in consideration for the principal positions.

Gbajabiamila, in his remarks, said that the team chose Ebonyi as the first state to visit in the country due to Umahi’s nationalistic position in the nation’s affairs.

“The House members before you, have identified with the vision that our goal will not be achieved without the collaboration of all parts of the country.

“They consist of members of All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) among others.

“In the past, hardly will one see a delegation such as these involving multi-party members as we also declare that Ebonyi representatives in the House are worthy representatives,” he said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

