It’s good to be a champion. But these two Nigerians who are currently in the world spotlight wouldn’t have been champions if they had remained in Nigeria.

They had to move out of the country to realise their God-given potentials.

Israel Adesanya, a mixed martial art champion is from Odogbolu in Ogun State. Anthony Joshua, the World Boxing Heavy Weight Champion of the World is from next-door, Sagamu, all in Ogun State.

In February 2019, a Nigerian name rang aloud as Israel Adesanya comfortably out-point Brazilian legend Anderson Silva in Melbourne, Australia.

Now that they are champions of the world, Governor Ibikunle Amosun can comfortably pose with them and showcase them as Ogun State citizens.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

