Lanre Babalola

President Muhammadu Buhari who is on a lesser hajj in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, broke his Ramadan fast with the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III; Emir of Kazaure, Dr. Najib Hussaini Adamu; Alhaji Isma’ila Isa Funtua; Alhaji Mamman Daura; Adewale Tinubu; and others.

