Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has promised to offer a 3-day holiday and other prestigious prizes to the best pupils of The Learning Center, Maiduguri.

Osinbajo disclosed this while addressing pupils of the centre on Tuesday, as part of his one-day official visit to Borno.

The school, established in 2007, was designed with e-learning facilities to provide formal education, Islamic Religious Knowledge and vocational training to orphans and children affected by Boko Haram insurgency.

Osinbajo, who expressed optimism with the level of academic performance of the children, pledged to offer special prizes to the best pupils in reading.

“If you want to be a champion; you must do three things, always tell the truth, do not tell lies.

“Secondly; you must listen, obey your teachers and caregivers, and thirdly you must work hard.

“The next time I come, I am going to give big present to those who can read well. Anybody who can read well, I will take him to Abuja for 3-day holiday.

“Everybody must start learning to read well; I do not need small reading, I need good reading because you need to read well to become a champion,” he said.

Osinbajo commended the teachers and caregivers for their wonderful performance.

“What you are doing here is important, it is the most important thing that any human being can do, to give young men, women and children, to give them the future.

“Every where I go; I talk about the teachers at learning centre, you are the best that our country can priduce”.

Two of the pupils, Mohammed Bukar and Fatima Abubakar, thanked Osinbajo for the fatherly love and care shown to them and pledged to study hard to achieve academic excellence.

Osinbajo was accompanied on the visit by Gov. Kashim Shettima, his deputy, Alhaji Usman Durkwa, the governor-elect, Prof. Babagana Zulum and Dr Mariam Masha, the NECT’s Executive Director, NAN reports.

