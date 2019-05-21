German Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas, says only a strong European Union will have a voice on the world’s stage.

Maas stated this after meeting his counterparts from the Baltic States in Hamburg on Tuesday.

Maas, after the meeting to discuss security policy, said he and the Baltic leaders were agreed on the need for a joint approach to relations with Russia.

“The security of the Baltic region is at the same time the security of Europe.

“At the same time, it is clear that we want to continue dialogue with Russia,’’ Maas said.

He said that cyber-security was a cornerstone of EU security policy, adding that this had to be defended with respect to Russia as well.

On his part, Latvian Foreign Minister, Edgars Rinkevics, said it was “absolutely essential’’ that there should be “a strong ‘yes’ to the European Union’’ in the vote being held in Germany and the three Baltic states on Sunday.

The states are Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Also at the meeting were Lithuanian Foreign Minister, Linas Linkevicius and Secretary of State in the Estonian Foreign Ministry, Paul Teesalu.

