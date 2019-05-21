Seyi Akinwunmi, incumbent Chairman, Lagos State Football Association (FA), on Tuesday said that he threw his hat in the ring for the Chairmanship election because he had an unfinished business in the state’s football administration.

Akinwunmi made the revelation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos as a prelude to the election of the FA scheduled to hold on May 27.

The football administrator told NAN that though there were other candidates who were as qualified as him, yet, there were intrinsic values he uphold for the administration of football in the state.

“The real reason I am re-contesting for the chairmanship position of LSFA is that there is an unfinished business and with full humility, I remain the only one that can finish that business.

“There are other candidates who are also qualified or can do better, but the circumstances that we found ourselves in today is that I am the 1st Vice-President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

