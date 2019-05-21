Two officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) have been kidnapped by gunmen in Osun State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Folasade Odoro disclosed on Tuesday that the two regular marshals were kidnapped at Erin-Ijesa area of Akure/Ilesa highway.

According to her, the FRSC staff were kidnapped on Monday night.

She, however, reiterated the determination of the police in rescuing them unhurt, adding that efforts are being intensified to achieve this.

Meanwhile, the Sector Command of the FRSC in the state has yet to react as at the time of filing this report as efforts made to reach the Sector Commander, Mr Peter Oke proved abortive.

Some of the family members of the victims simply identified as Abioye and Baiyeguni told Channels Television that the armed bandits intercepted their vehicles while they were traveling on Monday afternoon.

They lamented that the mobile phones of the kidnapped victims can no longer be reached.

Kidnapping for ransom has been on the rise in Nigeria.

A lecturer at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Professor Yinka Adegbehingbe was recently kidnapped.

The professor of orthopaedic surgery was kidnapped along Ife-Ibadan expressway but was later released after ransom was allegedly paid.

