Dr Saethre May-Guri, the Deputy Director-General, International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA)’s Research for Development, Ibadan, has emphasised the need to eliminate Green House gas to mitigate the effect of Climate Change on the African continent.

May-Guri gave this advice on Tuesday at the 22nd symposium of the International Association of Research Scholars and Fellows (IARSAF), held at the (IITA), Ibadan.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the symposium is: “Innovative agricultural research for food security and climate change mitigation in Sub-Saharan Africa.’’

She said that early career and upcoming researchers in Africa should aim at conducting researches that would meet the global, continental challenges, such as climate change.

May-Guri noted that the practical, theoretical suggestions that would be discussed at the symposium were expected to help in contributing to food security and mitigate climate change in Africa.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the occasion, who is also the founder of Akin Fagbemi Foundation, Ibadan, Dr Stephen Fagbemi, said the effects of climate change on the continent would have worst impacts on its agricultural production.

Fagbemi, represented by the former IARSAF President, Mr Taofeek Adegboyega, noted that climate change place stress on forests, which were under pressure from population growth, expansion of agricultural practices and commercial logging.

He therefore urged scientists in Africa and partners to develop drought, heat-resistant crops, improved livestock breeds and new soil techniques, water conservation management.

In her keynote address, a Professor of Rural Sociology, Janice Olawoye, said activities such as: cutting down forests, bush burning, gas flaring, had directly and negatively impacted on the environment.

Olawoye said that the causes and effects of climate change were multi-faceted involving social, political, economic and environmental sectors.

