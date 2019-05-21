The Chief Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre, Lagos, Dr Adejuwon Dada on Tuesday said that the hospital would soon introduce Electronic Medical Records (EMR) keeping of patients.

Represented by his deputy, Dr Omoarebun Oniha, Dada said this during an industrial/welfare visit to the hospital by the Apapa branch of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE).

He said that the facilities were ready and the IT staff were undergoing training to begin Electronic Medical Records (EMR) for efficient management of patients information.

“We are in the process of deploying Electronic Medical Records. As we are deploying ICT now, more of computer and ICT people will come and work with us.

“If you look at the hospital, there is a lot of re-engineering process going on to remodel the facility for efficiency. We are open to partnership with NSE on anything that can help our patients,” he said.

The CMD urged the NSE to review its scheme of service for civil service artisans and other cadres of engineers to eliminate quackery among technicians.

“Sometimes they (artisans) frustrate engineers to submission. We have technicians who cannot read or write, then how can they understand a circuit diagram for connections,” he queried.

Mr Sunny Ejeje, Chairman, Apapa NSE, who led the delegation, said that the new Engineers (Registration etc) Amendment Act, 2019 empowered Council for Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria to deal with quackery.

Ejeje said that NSE was currently compiling a database of professionals to ensure only certified artisans and engineers could practice.

‘The new act will enforce sense of responsibility among our members,” he said.

He commended ongoing upgrade of facilities in the hospital and appealed to the management to absorb more junior engineers to benefit from the learning and employment opportunities.

He revealed that it was amazing that the hospital “produce oxygen here instead of buying. We are highly impressed by the clean environment”.

The NSE delegation donated some toiletries and sanitizers to the hospital as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility of NSE, NAN reports.

