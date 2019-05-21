The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned commercial motorists in Gwagwalada Area Council of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to stop overloading their vehicles for safety reasons.

Mr Sunday Attah, the FRSC Gwagwalada Unit Commander, gave the warning on Tuesday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He noted that commercial motorists plying Airport road down to Gwagwalada, Zuba, Kwali and Abaji were the worst culprits of overloading their vehicles with passengers and goods, saying this is very dangerous.

According to Attah, some drivers are also driving dangerously, thus risking lives and properties.

The FRSC unit commander however said erring drivers were being arrested and fined various sums.

“Once we have your vehicle number plate, we pick you no matter how long it takes. Then, we will remind you of your offence.

“The truth is that you have to be alive to do the job. Some of the drivers will want to run on us whenever we stop them, but we usually apprehend them,’’ he said.

Attah decried carrying two passengers in the front seat of a vehicle meant to take one person, warning that the commission will continue to apprehend and punish drivers breaking traffic rules.

