Mr Akintunde Babatunde, Program Manager Natural Resources at the centre, made the call in Awka on Tuesday at the opening ceremony of five-day training for journalists in the South East.

He said that fake news was a reality facing the media and that it had damaging effects.

Babatunde said that PTCIJ prided itself in training journalists on the need to keep the ethics of journalism in order to stop propagating fake news.

He said that the body decided to organize trainings on investigative journalism and fact checking for journalists to fight the increase of fake news across the country.

Babatunde said that the training which commenced on May 20 would end on May 26 with several topics including Criminal Justice and Anti Corruption on the list.

He assured the over 20 journalists drawn across the states of Anambra , Enugu, Delta, Abia and Imo that more topics in journalism would be taken.

