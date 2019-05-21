A company, Babatunde Wilkey Food, BWF, has apologised to Muslims over a label error on its Meat Embassy Product Park.

A statement issued by Babatunde Wilkey, Chief Executive Officer of the company, said its attention had been drawn to one of its products, Pork Pack, which has an Halal stamp on the label, saying that the Halal stamp was done in error.

“We sincerely apologise for this huge error on our part. This was a printer’s error on our template design and we take full responsibility.

“AT B W Foods, we know the importance of Halal foods to our esteem Muslim clients and we have maintained a high level of compliance to ensure all our products meet the standard.

“Pork is not on our usual menu except on request by a specific person, store or hotel. We are also aware that our Muslim customers do not eat Pork as it is against their faith and we respect that. B W foods have been in business for over a decade,” the statement said.

BWF said it had maintained long standing relationship, and of best practice with Muslim brothers and sisters and that it regretted this error “and in the spirit of Ramadan, solicit for your forgiveness and understanding on this matter.

“We assure you that we have investigated the matter and taken all the necessary precaution and measures to prevent such future occurrence. We will continue to maintain a high standard of quality product and respect our numerous customers’ need.”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

