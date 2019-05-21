Critic, Daddy Freeze has said that Christians who are afraid to judge their false pastors have no right to judge hip-hop singer, Naira Marley who is being prosecuted for alleged internet fraud.

Freeze, who was reacting to criticism of Marley following his travail, said God’s judgment would begin in his house, saying that is in total disarray, “until we are ready to fix this, we remain hypocrites worse than the Pharisees.”

He quoted from 1 Peter 4:17, to buttress his point, which said: “For it is time for judgment to begin with God’s household; and if it begins with us, what will the outcome be for those who do not obey the gospel of God?”

Freeze added by quoting Jeremiah 25:29, which said: “See, I am beginning to bring disaster on the city that bears my Name, and will you indeed go unpunished? You will not go unpunished, for I am calling down a sword on all who live on the earth, declares the LORD Almighty.”

