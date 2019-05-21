Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has made good his threat to dethrone traditional rulers found guilty of aiding and abetting insecurity in the state.

To this end the governor on Tuesday dethroned Chief Monday Frank Noryaa, Gbenemene Baabe in Khana local government area.

The governor ordered the withdrawal of the certificate of recognition given to the monarch with immediate effect.

Wike in a statement signed by Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Governor on Electronic Media said:”the withdrawal of Government Recognition from HRM Chief Monday Frank Noryaa followed his alleged indictment on cult-related activities within his kingdom.

“The Traditional Ruler was also indicted for harbouring cultists, leading to insecurity in the area.”

Governor Wike reiterated that his administration ”remains committed to the promotion of peace and security across the state”, adding that any traditional ruler or government functionary indicted for promoting insecurity will face the full weight of the law.

HRM Monday Frank Noryaa, Gbenemene Baabe, is a the first class traditional ruler in Khana Ogoniland and the first to be dethroned by Governor Wike after his threat that his administration will take the fight against criminality in the state to the doorstep of criminals and their sponsors.

Our correspondent observed that the palace of the dethroned monarch is a stone-throw to the Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori.

