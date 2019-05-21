Independent Hajj Reporters have commended States’ Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards for keeping the cost of 2019 hajj within N1.5 million despite the increase in some services in Saudi Arabia.

The commendation was contained in a statement jointly signed by its National Coordinator, Malam Ibrahim Muhammed and Publicity Secretary, Abubakar Mahmoud, on Tuesday in Abuja.

“The breakdown of the 2019 hajj fare shows that each pilgrim that paid N1.5 million will collect 800 US dollars, which is an equivalent of N288, 400 as Basic Travel Allowance, two pairs of suitcases that cost N16, 000 and a set of uniform that cost N4, 000.

“Also, each pilgrim will be fed twice for 35 days which costs about N85, 000.

“The remaining cost of the hajj package covers pilgrims accommodation in Makkah for 35 days, Madina 7 to 8 days, return air ticket, transportation within Saudi Arabia which has been increased by 70 per cent by the authorities in the Holy Land as well as hajj services in Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifa.

“The return air ticket that used to cost 1,750 US dollar has now been bargained downward to 1,550 US dollars, the pilgrims accommodation in Madina has also been brought down by 50 dollars.” it said.

The association said analysis of the breakdown showed that there was no increase in any component service that fell within the scope of states muslim pilgrims’ welfare boards or National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.

