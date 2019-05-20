VP. Yemi Osinbajo presides over FEC

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, as President Muhammadu Buhari travelled to Saudi Arabia last week to observe Umrah in Makkah.

The official spokesman of VP Yemi Osinbajo, confirmed via his twitter handle that the meeting commenced around 10am with the rendition of the National anthem.

Christian opening prayer was offered by the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, while Muslim opening prayer was said by the Minister of Water Resource, Suleiman Adamu.

The current cabinet is expected to hold its valedictory session on Wednesday.

Inauguration of the second term tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government is slated for 29th of May 2019.

