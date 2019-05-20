Bundesliga club VfB Stuttgart announced Monday that current Holstein Kiel boss Tim Walter will take over as head coach at the end of the season.

Walter, 43, led Kiel to sixth in the second division this season and has now signed a two-year deal to become the long-term successor to former Stuttgart boss Markus Weinzierl, who was sacked in April.

“Tim Walter’s idea of brave, attacking football fits Stuttgart brilliantly,” said Stuttgart sporting director Thomas Hitzlsperger.

“Together, we want to place more focus on our own youth players.”

Walter, who worked as a youth coach at Bayern Munich and Karlsruhe before taking over at Kiel last year, will take over after Stuttgart’s fate is decided in the relegation play-off next week.

Interim coach Nico Willig will remain in charge for the play-off games on Thursday and Monday, as Stuttgart look to avoid the drop against promotion hopefuls Union Berlin, AFP reports.

