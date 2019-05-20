Olufemi Pedro, Sanwo-Olu and Obafemi Hamzat at the event
Lagos State Governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; former Governor of Lagos and minister, Babatunde Fashola; Ogun State Governor-elect, Prince Dapo Abiodun and others on Monday attended the 8th day Fidau for the late Oba Olatunji Hamzat in Ikeja, Lagos.
Sanwo-Olu arrived at the event
A cross section of participants at the event
James Odumbaku, Ganiyu Solomon, others at the event
L-R: Senator Representing Lagos West, Senator Solomon Olamilekan; former Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, during the 8th day fidau prayer for their late father Oba. Muftau Olatunji Hamzat, at LTV8 Blue Roof, Alausa Ikeja.
L-R: Ogun State Deputy Governor-elect, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele; her Counterpart in Lagos and Chief host, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and Governor-elect, Prince Dapo Abiodun, during the 8th day fidau prayer for their late father Oba. Muftau Olatunji Hamzat, at LTV8 Blue Roof, Alausa Ikeja.
Former Lagos State Governor and Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola SAN (left)/with his Counterpart in Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, during the 8th day fidau prayer for their late father Oba. Muftau Olatunji Hamzat, at LTV8 Blue Roof, Alausa Ikeja.
