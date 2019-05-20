A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Monday ordered the remand in prison custody of hip hop artist, Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley.

He is facing 11 counts bordering on cyber crime for allegedly conniving with Yad Isril (at large) to use Access card issued to other persons in a bid to obtain, gain, an offence contrary to Section 27(1) (b) of the Cybercrime Prohibition, Prevention Act 2015. He pleaded not guilty.

See photographs of his arrival in court.

