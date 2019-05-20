A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Monday ordered the remand in prison custody of hip hop artist, Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley.
He is facing 11 counts bordering on cyber crime for allegedly conniving with Yad Isril (at large) to use Access card issued to other persons in a bid to obtain, gain, an offence contrary to Section 27(1) (b) of the Cybercrime Prohibition, Prevention Act 2015. He pleaded not guilty.
See photographs of his arrival in court.
Because these boys are Southerners,they will surely bounce on them. But the fulani boys who are killing,kidnapped and raping southern women can move freely in society,or if arrested,should be released later to come and perpetrate more evil in society. No problem. I don’t blame Fulanis. I only blame southern leaders who are begging for their in Abuja and sell off their people to be killed in their father land. I only pity southern Youths who never wake up from slumber. But let’s see how it goes. You may think that you are powerful but later meet who is more powerful than you. It is a matter of time. Yeye dey smell