By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola; immediate past Governor of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babtunde Fashola; wife of the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Oluremi Tinubu and several dignitaries on Monday graced the 8th Day Fidau prayer of Oba Olatunji Hamzat who died at the age of 87.

Oba Olatunji Hamzat was the father of the Lagos State Deputy Governor-elect, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat.

Thousands of well wishers, APC party faithful had thronged the Blue Roof, Lagos Television Ground, Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos to honour the deceased.

Also at the event were: Lagos State Governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ogun State Governor-elect, Prince Dapo Abiodun; Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr. Oluranti Adebule; former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; wife of the Oyo State Governor, Florence Ajimobi; former Deputy Governors of Lagos State, Princess Sarah Sosan and Princess Adejoke Adefulire and Lagos Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

Others are: Chief Henry Ajomale, Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa; Senator Ganiyu Olarenwaju Solomon, GOS; Senator representing Lagos Central in the Senate, Olamilekan Solomon; former House of Representatives member, Yakubu Balogun; House of Representative member, Rotimi Agunsoye; Alhaji Busura Alebiosu-Bush; former Deputy Governor of Lagos, Otunba Femi Pedro; the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Adewale Akanbi; members of the Governor’s Advisory Council, GAC, Muslims and Christian clerics and several others.

Speaking at the event, the bereaved, Dr. Hamzat thanked all for gracing the occasion, saying that his father lived a life worthy of emulation.

Chief Missioner of Ansar-ul-deen Society of Nigeria, Sheikh Abdulrahman Ahmad admonished children of the deceased to remain united.

He said the crowd at the event showed that the deceased worked for humanity and did good things for the people, while he prayed for the repose of the deceased’s soul.

